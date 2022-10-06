Had a great sense of humor, loving heart, and warm personality

MELROSE — Emily E. (Lord) Higgins, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She was 94.

Born on September 26, 1928 in Everett, Emily was one of two children of the late Walter and Eleanor (Dearing) Lord. Emily grew up in Melrose, graduating from Melrose High School. From an early age, Emily loved to travel, and she traveled extensively throughout her life. Her favorite trip was to Australia and New Zealand where she enjoyed a helicopter ride.

Emily worked for John Hancock and then worked in the cafeteria at Melrose High School where she was a favorite amongst the students.

Emily’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and nana. She adored her grandchildren and always enjoyed time spent together with family. One could often find her walking around Melrose which kept her in great shape, reading a good book, planning a trip, or enjoying a Kahlua and soda with a lime twist while watching a Red Sox Game, or any of the Boston sport’s teams.

Emily’s sense of humor, loving heart, and warm personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Emily was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. Higgins. Devoted mother of Kathy Stanley and her husband Gary of Harvard, Robert P. Higgins, Jr. and his fiancé Patricia Cullen of Franklin, Dawn Marshall and her husband James of Alexandria, N.H., and the late Patricia M. Grady and her surviving husband Mark of Saugus. Dear sister of the late Walter “Pete” Lord and his surviving wife Elsie of Waltham. Cherished nana of Mark P. Grady, Jr. and his wife Joelyn, Matthew Grady and his wife Heather, James W. Marshall, Katherine Marshall and her husband Daniel Purcell, Robert J. Higgins and his wife Kelsey Hunter, Eric R. Higgins, and Scott C. Higgins. Also survived by her great grandchildren, Bryce and Aiden.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Emily’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. and for her funeral service celebrated at 11 a.m.

