Ellen K. Curran-Shevchik, 73

May 27, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 28, 2021

BOSTON — Ellen K. Curran-Shevchik, of Boston, formerly of Melrose, passed away at the Zelma Lacey House in Charlestown on April 12, 2021 at the age of 73.

Ellen was born in Winthrop and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and Boston State College. She went on to attend Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island for a couple of years.

Ellen worked as a Telecommunication Trainer for Lucent Technology for many years and enjoyed baking, gardening, cooking, knitting and crafts. She resided in Stuttgart, Germany for several years and Melrose for many years. Ellen was very well known for doing it her way.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Nigel J. Shevchik. Devoted daughter of the late William and Catherine (Norris) Curran. Loving mother of Scott Shevchik abd his wife Sarah of Manchester, New Hampshire. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Shevchik. Caring sister of Carol Hoover and her late husband Wes of Falmouth; Nancy Perusse and her husband Robert of Salisbury; and William Curran of Salem, New Hampshire. Aunt of Joseph and Matthew Perusse. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on June 3, 2021 from 6 -8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ellen’s memory to Dana Farber Cancer, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.