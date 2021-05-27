Ethel M. Torres, 73

May 27, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 28, 2021

MELROSE — Ethel M. Torres, a lifelong resident in Melrose, entered into eternal life unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was 73 years of age.

Ethel was born in Boston on April 17, 1948, a daughter of the late Robert Torres and Rita (Thibodeau) Torres. She grew up in Melrose where she attended the Roosevelt Elementary School and graduated from Melrose High School. Ethel worked as a receptionist at Tufts Medical Center for many years, and most recently at Eastern Bank. She enjoyed bowling in her earlier days and spending time with her friends.

Ethel was the beloved daughter of the late Robert Torres and Rita (Thibodeau) Torres. She was the loving sister of Janice Gillcrist and her husband Patrick O’Hearn. She was the dear friend of Claire Lacerda, Marie Rizzo, and Deborah Baldwin.

Ethel’s services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Ethel’s name to: American Cancer Society PO Box 1120 Framingham, MA 01701.

To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carrfuneral.com.