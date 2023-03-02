A family-oriented woman who loved traveling

WAKEFIELD — Ernestine F. “Dolly” Penachio, resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at a Winchester healthcare facility. She was 101.

Born on June 28, 1921 in Revere, Dolly was one of children of the late Ernest D. and Mildred (Giggi) Penachio. She grew up in Revere and in her younger years enjoyed going out dancing and traveling.

She worked at Lechmere in Cambridge for a number of years making numerous friends along the way.

Family was a big part of Dolly’s life and she was close with her brother, and very active in the lives of her nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Dolly’s presence will be missed.

Dolly was the loving sister of the late Pasquale (late Emma) Penachio. Cherished aunt of Patricia (James) Garofano of Wakefield, Ernest (Elaine) Penachio of Lexington, Lloyd (Nancy) Sayles of Saugus, and the late James Penachio and Carol Haley. Dolly is also survived by six grand and nine great grand nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2-5 p.m., and again on Monday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Gifts in Dolly’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

