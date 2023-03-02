Life-long member of the United Methodist Church

MELROSE — Marion M. Rose, longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Pittsburgh, Pa. after a short illness. She was 92.

Marion was born in New York City in 1930, and grew up in the Catskill Mountains in Walton, NY. She was the eldest daughter of Esther (MacDonald) and William Macnaughton.

She left Walton to attend Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1951 as an RN. She went on to work at Malden Hospital, then worked for many years in the private practice of Irving Showstack in Wakefield. When Dr. Showstack retired, she became head nurse and office manager at the practice of Mohammed Akbarian and Associates on Main St., Melrose. She worked there until her retirement and worked part-time thereafter in a variety of medical practices.

Marion was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church in Melrose and was involved in many aspects of church life. She attended craft evenings, helped with the organization of the yearly church fair, was a member of the U.M.W. Circle, and enjoyed assisting the church secretary in a volunteer capacity. She was a lover of crossword puzzles and card games, particularly bridge, and in later years enjoyed her bridge nights with good friends.

An avid Red Sox fan, Marion never missed a game on television. She also loved window-shopping excursions and trips to Maine with family and friends. She lived in the same house in Melrose for 66 years and loved her community of friends and neighbors. She was a lover of animals, particularly cats, dogs and birds, and always had a parade of four-footers padding across the floor at her house.

Marion was the devoted mother of Laurie and Sherrill (Eric). Loving sister of Kenneth Macnaughton, Eleanor Misner, and the late Carol Barton. Cherished grandmother of Shena (Tim), James, Hester (Rodrigo) and Leon. Proud great-grandmother of Benjamin, Madeleine and Vivienne. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Marion’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, March 3 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, for her Funeral Service celebrated at 11 a.m.

For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.