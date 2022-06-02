US Marine veteran and 50-year member and past President of the Melrose Rotary Club

PEABODY — Mr. Frank T. “Grandfather” Paolino, a resident of Peabody, and formerly of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Mass. General Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at age 91.

Frank was the husband of the late Elaine R. (Musto) Paolino with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Loving partner of Virginia “Ginny” Varney of Peabody. Father of Steven Paolino of San Diego, Calif.; Frank Paolino Jr. and his wife Allison of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and the late Peter Paolino. Brother of the late Louise Gilbert of Malden. Grandfather of Frank III, Dominic, Sophie, Isabelle, Benjamin, and Jason. Great-grandfather of Hannah, Brandon, Parker and Griffin.

Frank was a US Marine veteran, the founder and president of Frank T. Paolino Construction, and a 50-year member and past President of the Melrose Rotary Club.

Service update:

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Reception for Frank T. Paolino at the Melrose Knights of Columbus, 23 W. Foster St., Melrose on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2 – 4 p.m. Please RSVP to Allison and Frank Paolino, 617-930-7935 or [email protected]

As Frank was always generous and donated to many charities, the family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the charity of your choice. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.