An avid traveler, lover of animals, and loved to garden

MELROSE — Grace M. (Horrigan) Hudlin, of Melrose, passed away at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on May 25, 2022 at the age of 91.

Grace attended Reading High school, where she spent her childhood years. She worked at Transitron in Melrose where she met her husband Robert to whom has been married for 56 years. Grace was an avid traveler seeing the world with her family and making countless trips to Cancun Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, Bermuda and Florida. She provided a loving home for many dogs throughout the years. She loved her furry friends. You could always find her in the garden planting and manicuring the plants from spring through out fall. Crocheting, ceramics, and decorating for each holiday were a must for her. Celebrating holiday parties were always on her agenda. Going to all sporting events for her grandchildren was a joy she took part in. Her abundant talent and passion to love and cherish her children, grand children and great grandchildren throughout the years was evident in all the memories they cherished.

Grace was the beloved wife of Robert E. Hudlin. Loving mother of Kevin E. Nichols & his wife Lise of Wilmington and Kelly A. Hinchey & her husband Michael of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Amanda and Cole. Great grandmother of Sawyer, Blakely, Benjamin and Anderson. Caring sister of Patricia Dascoli & her husband Joseph of N.H. and the late Ruth Daulphine, Marie Atkinson, Richard Horrigan and Elsie McGondel. Faithful furry companion “Charlie.” Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.