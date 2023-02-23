A kind, generous, patient and one-of-a –kind man

MELROSE — Garrett Lee Engels, age 79, died peacefully at his home in Melrose, February 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He bravely battled MSA for three years. Garrett was born May 2, 1943, to Joseph Engels and Mary Rita Moynihan of Lawrence.

Garrett attended Central Catholic high school in Lawrence and then graduated Boston University in 1964 after studying business. He married the love of his life Carol May 20, 1995. They met in Mexico on a vacation on May 2, 1994 and for 28 years shared an amazing life and wonderful marriage full of travel, weekends at the lake house, and family holidays.

Family and friends have always been central to Garrett and Carol’s life and happiness. Garrett is survived by his three children, Allyson Engels of Seabrook, N.H., Garrett Engels Jr. of Seabrook, N.H. and Joscelyn Giannone of Andover. Garrett’s grandchildren: Michael Giannone, Ashley Giannone, Kenneth Landry, John Senee, Liam Brown, Zachary Champney, Emily Champney and a great grandson Julian Landry all who loved their grandfather very much. Garrett’s brother Edward Monroe of Methuen. Garrett is also survived by his stepchildren Catherine O’Brien and Lisa Champney.

After college, Garrett began his lifelong career as a manufacturing representative. Garrett traveled routinely to N.Y., Las Vegas and Hong Kong making friends far and wide. Garrett was a member and strong supporter of the 100 Club of Massachusetts caring for families of fallen police and firefighters.

Garrett will be remembered by everyone as being brave, kind, generous, thoughtful, compassionate, patient and one-of-a-kind. When Garrett was at the lake house he could often be found fishing but always releasing the catch and available to grill lunch or dinner for a family meal on the deck. At family dinners and holiday gatherings Garrett was always there to greet you with a smile.

Calling hours were on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. Melrose on Saturday, February 18 at 11 a.m., followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend.

Thank you to the Friendship Masonic Lodge of Wilmington, Home Instead Senior Care, FCP Live In, and all of Garrett’s family and friends who helped during his time with MSA .

In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate/).

