An avid Boston sports fan

MELROSE — Stephen L. Moore passed away at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on February 16, 2023, he was 63 years of age. Stephen was born in Woburn, was raised in Melrose and a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1977. After graduation he entered into the United States Air Force to proudly serve his country.

He was an avid Boston sports fan. Stephen loved watching the Bruins, Red Sox, and most of all the Patriots. Stephen loved attending concerts, and watching movies. Most of all he loved and adored animals, especially his cat Flora.

Son of the late Eugene and Sylvia (Jack) Moore. Loving brother of the Late Brian Moore, Kathy Hachey and her husband Joe of N.H., Tim Moore and his wife Laura of Amesbury, Joanne Linehan and her husband Kevin of Melrose. He was the caring uncle of Jessica Walls and her husband David, Ryan, Alec, and Rachel. Stephen was the best friend to Paula Ravioli for more that 30 years.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, from 4 – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Any donations can be made to the MSPCA in his honor.