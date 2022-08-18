A well-respected self-taught artist

MELROSE — Giovanna A. Bognore, 92, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. Affectionately known as Jeni by all friends and family who will dearly miss and cherish memories of her spirit, resilience, and amazing artistic talents. Jeni lived in Melrose for over 40 years and was very active within the town. She was a floral designer in her earlier years and a well-respected self-taught artist throughout her life. Due to health conditions as a child Jeni had a life-saving heart transplant at the age of 62 years old. She was forever grateful for the donor family and how their unselfish act gave her a second chance at life. “Forget the lottery, I have the gift of life.”

Jeni was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Bognore on December 4, 2018 . She is survived by her two children, Mario John Fagone of Salem, Mass. and Donna Fagone-Lubinski of Melrose. She was also predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Teresa Quarantiello and sister May from Conway, N.H. She is survived by her brother Dominic Quarantiello of Newburyport, as well as her five grandchildren and six great grandsons.

On August 9, 2022 there was a private service held for Jeni at Gately Funeral Home in Melrose. All friends and family are invited to join together at the Memorial Mass that took place on Thursday, August 18 at noon, at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.