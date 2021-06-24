Gladys M. Latshaw, 97

Jun 24, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 25, 2021

MELROSE — Gladys M. (Menten) Latshaw passed away peacefully at home on June 15 2021 at the age of 97. She was born in Michigan, lived in Ohio until the age of 14 and then spent her remaining years in Melrose. She was a graduate of Saint Mary’s High School of Melrose and earned a Bachelors of Chemistry degree from Emanuel College of Boston. After college, Gladys worked in the labs at Massachusetts General Hospital and Monsanto labs until she left to raise her family.

She raised her four children and then began work at Project Triangle in Malden where she remained for 31 years until her retirement at the age of 87. She was a member and supporter of numerous groups including AAUW, Melrose Symphony Orchestra, Polymnia Chorus, Mt. Hood Association, The Winnie Club and she was a founding member of The Incarnation Parish in Melrose where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also was a member of St. Mary’s Sodality and The Couples Club at Incarnation Church. She loved to travel and her adventures brought her all over the world and ultimately she visited all seven continents. Her devotion was to her family and her Christian faith.

Gladys was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Latshaw. Loving mother of Thomas A. Latshaw Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of VA; Christine Pearse and her husband, David, of NH; Ellen Cunniffe and her late husband, Edward, of Melrose and Michael Latshaw and his wife, Barbara, of Stoneham. Caring sister of Elizabeth Bishop of Alaska and the late Sister Edwina Menten SHCJ, Thomas Menten, Helen Serfling and Catherine Hannigan. Also survived by eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home 79 West Foster St. Melrose on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose on Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m., followed by the interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gladys’s name to the Sister’s of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.