Philip Spagnuolo Jr., 53

LACONIA, NH — Philip “Phil” Spagnuolo, Jr., 53, of Laconia, NH, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The oldest of three children, Phil was born in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on August 30, 1967, and relocated to the Lakes Region with his family in 1979. From his early years, Phil dreamed big dreams. His first passion was ice hockey, which became a part of his identity and an outlet for his energy, work ethic, and sense of community — endearing characteristics that would serve him well later in life.

He attended Laconia High School and Wakefield High School before graduating from Bishop Brady in Concord, NH.

Phil is survived by his mother, Linda Spagnuolo of Laconia; father, Philip Spagnuolo, Sr. and stepmother Josephine Nigro of Wakefield, MA; daughter, Gabrielle Spagnuolo and granddaughter, Ensley of Laconia; son, Dominic of Wynnewood, PA; sister, Laurie Spagnuolo of Gilford; sister, Dee Spagnuolo and sister-in-law Sasha Ballen; nephews, Elio and Beau; and niece Marina of Wynnewood, PA; as well as his partner, Anena Hansen and stepdaughter, Jemma of Laconia. Phil also shared a special bond with his cousin, Carmine Spagnuolo of Wakefield, MA, who was like a big brother, and with a large extended family of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins in the U.S. and Italy.

Phil’s life story is one of family, of community, of optimism, and of renewal. Even as he struggled with mental health issues and substance misuse, he was able to take joy in his beloved children, Gabrielle and Dominic. Seeing Gabrielle become a devoted mother to Ensley, while simultaneously pursuing a degree in Social Work, with a focus on addiction counseling, filled him with pride and a sense of purpose. He (with Anena!) was always ready to lend a hand as “Nonno” the babysitter. And Phil was never happier than when he watched Dominic light up the soccer field or hockey rink. It was clear from an early age that Dominic received Phil’s gift of athleticism and Phil delighted in their ability to bond over sports.

Anchored by his family’s relentless belief in his ability to live a productive and sober life, Phil was able to access a life-saving rehabilitation program as part of the Affordable Care Act. That critical lifeline and opportunity for another chance inspired Phil to embrace sobriety — as fragile as it was — and to dedicate his life’s work to helping others navigate a path to recovery and, most importantly, to educating elected officials about systemic barriers faced by those suffering from substance misuse. What followed was the most unbelievable and inspiring path from prison to elected state official, serving in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, founding a nonprofit to support the recovery community, opening sober houses for men in the Lakes Region, and earning his certification as a recovery coach. Phil accomplished more in his five years of sobriety than most of us can hope for in a lifetime, but despite the incredible progress he led for the recovery community, there is still much work to be done.

In honor of his legacy, Phil’s family asks that everyone who knew him, who loved him, who benefited from his commitment to community, take intentional steps — big or small — to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and substance misuse. And remember Phil’s giant smile and infectious, full-body laugh, that he offered so freely to friends and strangers alike.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Navigating Recovery, 102 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246 or online at HYPERLINK “http://www.navigatingrecovery.org/” \t “_blank” http://www.navigatingrecovery.org/

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2:00-3:30pm, at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246.

A Time of Sharing will follow at 3:30pm also at the funeral home.

The family requests that all those in attendance wear masks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Wakefield, MA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Wakefield, MA.