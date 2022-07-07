Enjoyed summers with family and friends at the beach

PEABODY — Gregory R. Aloi of Peabody passed away on July 2, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Gregg was born in Medford on December 29, 1943 to the late Daniel and Catherine Aloi. He was raised in Medford and graduated from Medford High School. He enlisted in the Navy immediately after high school and spent time in Okinawa as a communications technician, all while exchanging letters with his future beloved wife Carol Kennedy. Upon return, Gregg worked hard to earn multiple college degrees in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University.

Once reunited with Carol, they later married and went on to raise their family of three girls in Melrose. They lived in Melrose together for almost 40 years, members of St. Mary’s Parish and later Incarnation Parish. Gregg enjoyed helping with collections during Saturday afternoon masses. Gregg and Carol enjoyed summers with family and friends at the beach in Point Shirley, Winthrop and also enjoyed many road trips, family vacations and adventures with siblings. Bermuda was his favorite travel destination.

Gregg started his career at Johnson Controls, then Prudential Insurance and then worked for about 30 years as Facility Manager at First National Bank of Boston in downtown Boston. After retirement from the bank, he continued to work in management including Clerk of the Works for the City of Melrose. Gregg was the ultimate handyman, electrician and project manager around the house. He managed multiple home renovation projects and was always helping his daughters and other family members with their own home projects. While living at Brooksby Village in Peabody in recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his friends playing pickleball. The most important part of Gregg’s life was his family.

Gregg was the beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (Kennedy) Aloi. Loving father of Cheryl Thibault and her husband, Scott, of Newburyport; Catherine Boese and her husband, John, of Andover; and Kristin Wilcox and her husband, Reginald, of Millis. Cherished grandfather of Michelle, Ryan, Rebecca, Jack, Sara Beth, Timothy, Kyle and Megan. Caring brother of Elaine Hommel, Daniel Aloi and the late Sharon Aloi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Incarnation Church, 429 Upham St., Melrose on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.