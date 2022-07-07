Enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Booth Bay Harbor and Hampton Beach

MELROSE — Louis C. Sitcawich, of Melrose, passed away at the Melrose Healthcare in Melrose on July 2, 2022 at the age of 89.

Louis was born Cambridge and a graduate of Ridge Technical School, Class of 1951. He resided in Melrose since 1955 and worked for Honeywell for many years. Louis enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Booth Bay Harbor, Bar Harbor, Hampton Beach and North Conway. His greatest accomplishment was his children, grandchildren and now great grandchild.

Louis was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (McCarthy) Sitcawich. Loving father of Edward D. Hathaway of Medford, William C. Selby and his significant other William of N.Y., Lawrence C. Sitcawich and his wife Sumiko of MN, Ronald J. Sitcawich and his wife Lillian of West Roxbury, Richard L. Sitcawich and his wife Kristin of Lowell and Peter J. Sitcawich of Reading. Cherished grandfather of Anne, Brian, Victoria, Michael, Sophia, James, Kristina, Jessica, Miles and Ryder. Great grandfather of Amiyah. Caring brother of Mary Lou Smith and her late husband Richard of Arlington. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St., Melrose at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Louis’s memory to the charity of your choice.

