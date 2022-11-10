Had a generous and kind nature and always brought his best to every challenge faced

MELROSE — Henry Stephen Hooton, a loving and proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 84, and a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 8, 2022.

Henry was born in Everett on September 13, 1938, the son of the late Henry J. Hooton and Mary Bernadette (Coughlin) Hooton. Raised in the Point of Pines, Revere, Henry graduated from lmmaculate Conception High School, Class of 1956, where he was a star athlete on their football team. Henry matriculated to Boston College in Chestnut Hill where he was a cum laude graduate. He received his Master’s Degree and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Boston State College.

On July 1,1961, Henry married his high school sweetheart, Joan Lawrie. Henry settled in Melrose where he and his wife raised, with much pride and joy, their two sons, Michael and Timothy.

Henry started his teaching career at the Liberty School in Revere. He then moved on to Revere High School where he taught U. S. History. After many years in the classroom, Henry became a Guidance Counselor. He was always interested in sports and was fortunate enough to become an assistant football coach at Revere High School. ln 1973 the RHS football team was successful enough to go to the high school Super Bowl which was held at Boston College. lt was an amazing experience for the players, the coaching staff, and the proud city of Revere.

Henry always brought his best to every challenge he faced and did so with humility and commitment. He had a special place in his heart for Melrose and was always active in the community. Henry served on the Melrose Park Commission. He then was elected to the School Committee. He ran for a seat on the Board of Aldermen and was elected. Another victory! Henry served as president for one term on the Board of Aldermen. His latest elective office was serving as the Melrose representative on the School Committee at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School. His service to Melrose spanned more than 40 years. Henry had a generous and kind nature throughout his long and productive life.

Henry had many interests – some of which were sports, going for walks, reading, his townhouse and friends on Cape Cod, being involved as a coach for youth sports, golf with his ten o’clock buddies, and especially attending all activities of his sons and then his grandchildren. He was always so proud of each and every accomplishment they achieved. Henry was an avid BC football fan and had season tickets for decades.

Henry was a member of the lncarnation Parish and coached baseball there for many years. He was also a member of the Melrose Knights of Columbus, the Mount Hood Park Association, the Greater Boston Guidance Association, the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association, and the Boston College Alumni Association as a Golden Eagle. ln 1997 Henry was selected as the outstanding counselor in the college admission process in Massachusetts by the New England Association for College Admission Counseling. Henry was honored at a dinner and reception in Vermont. He was extremely proud of that accomplishment.

Henry and Joan were fortunate enough to enjoy 21 years of retirement together. They shared a life of love and happiness filled with wonderful memories.

Henry’s love of family was always apparent. He was a devoted and beloved husband to Joan and a loving and proud dad to Michael and Timothy, a caring and supportive grandfather “Pa” to Ashley, Brett, Matthew, and Kylie, and a joyful great grandfather to Lillie.

Henry was helpful to so many people. He always had time for family and friends and will be remembered and loved by all whose life he touched in some way.

Henry is survived by his wife, Joan, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage, Michael L. Hooton of Revere, Timothy J. Hooton and his wife, Deborah, of North Chelmsford, Ashley McGarry and her husband, Steve, of Nashua, NH, Brett Hooton and his wife, Alyssa, of Winter Garden, FL, Matthew Hooton and Kylie Hooton of North Chelmsford, and Lillie McGarry of Nashua, NH, his brother, Richard Hooton of Southlake, Texas, and sister, Maryfrances Hooton Piselli of Wakefield.

Henry is survived by many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Many cherished times were spent with his cousins Eleanor Hooton, Kenneth and Arthur Mason, and Christine and Frank Tavano.

Visitation hours will be held at The Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose, from 3 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 15,2022. Funeral and lnterment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in Henry’s name St. Jude, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com