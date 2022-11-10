A kind-hearted man who was a member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge

MELROSE — Richard E. Pitts, longtime Melrose resident, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. He was 88.

Born in Melrose on September 18, 1934, Richard was one of six children of the late George and Martha (née Hobdell) Pitts. He grew up in Melrose graduating from Melrose High School in 1952. He graduated from Williams College of Banking in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Richard married his beloved Kathleen on April 9, 1960 and raised their family in Melrose.

Richard started with the New England Trust Company, which became New England Merchants Bank, which became Bank of New England. He then went to work for South Shore Bank in Quincy and retired from the Bank of Boston.

Richard and Kathleen enjoyed their life in Melrose. He was active in the lives of his beloved family, enjoying any and all family get-togethers, especially ones around the holidays. He enjoyed cheering on the Patriots and Bruins, gardening, and woodworking. He loved building wood toys for his grandchildren, bookshelves, tables, and other small furniture. Richard also enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to Alaska, Bermuda, and Hawaii.

He was proud member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge where he served as Grand Master from 2008-2010, was a member of the Melrose Waverly Chapter of Royal Arch Masons, served as Treasurer of the Green Street Baptist Church where he was also a member, served on the Melrose Auxiliary Police for 48 years, Melrose Emergency Management Agency, and was a member of the Melrose Retirement Board.

Richard’s kind heart, and love that he shared will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard was the beloved husband of Kathleen D. (Corbin) Pitts with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted father of Mark S. Pitts and his wife Jane of Wakefield and Kenneth A. Pitts and his wife Carol of Blandon, Pa. Loving brother of the late Warren E. Pitts, Ruth E. Murray, George F. Pitts, Jr., Robert J. Pitts, and Martha E. Pitts. Proud grandfather of Derek, Cheryl, Kelly, and Sarah and her husband Andrew. Also survived by his great-grandson Connor and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Monday, Nov. 7 from 4-7 p.m., with a Masonic Service held at 6:30 p.m., and again on Tuesday, for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.