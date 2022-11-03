Enjoyed many Melrose activities, clubs and Incarnation Church events

MELROSE — Irene T. (Bresnahan), of Melrose and Wells, Maine, passed away at the Bear Hill Nursing Center in Stoneham on October 26, 2022, at the age of 98.

Irene was born in Medford on November 18, 1923. She was raised in Medford and attended Medford Public Schools. Irene worked for Northeast Airlines and Sears later in life. She enjoyed many Melrose community activities, clubs and Incarnation Church events. Together with her husband Tom, they traveled the world and lovingly returned to the coast of Maine.

Irene was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Lawless. Devoted mother of the late Anne Gontarz and her husband Richard of Medford, Joyce Marie Lawless and the late John Lyons of Melrose, Carol Jangro and her late husband Bruce of Wakefield, Nancy Crotty and her husband Blaise of York, Maine, Thomas Lawless and his wife Marilyn of York, Maine, Julie Woods and her husband William of Ogunquit, Maine and David Lawless and his wife Elaine of Marblehead. Endlessly loved by 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Florence Sullivan and her late husband John and the late Frances Andrew and her late husband William. Also survived by caring nieces, nephews, relatives & lifelong friends.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl. West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.

Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home in Melrose. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com