James F. McCarthy III

Jun 10, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 11, 2021

MELROSE — James F. McCarthy III of Melrose, formerly of Dracut, passed away peacefully, on June 4, 2021 with his son by his side. He was born in Stoneham on May 8, 1947 to the late James F. McCarthy Jr. and Marie W. (Davis) McCarthy.

He was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1967. After he graduated, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Jimmy worked as a self employed paint contractor for many years. He loved spending winters skiing and summers on the beach in Ocean Park, Maine. He was a true conversationalist and the life of the party and made friends with every person and dog that crossed his path.

Endlessly devoted to the love of his life Rachel (Palmer) McCarthy who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his son Shamus Palmer McCarthy. Brother of Joyce M. Kehoe of Melrose and Daniel McCarthy of Medford. Uncle of Tracey Viselli and her husband, Michael, of Wakefield and great uncle to their children Max, Michael and Luke. Also survived by his lifelong best friend Don Belmonte of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Jeff and Karen Palmer of Manchester, Douglas Palmer of Wilmington, Christine (Palmer) Taylor and her husband Bruce of Cheshire, C.T. and the late Rick Palmer and his wife Ann. “Uncle Jimmy” to Katie and Joe Palmer, Maeve and Graeme Taylor, Nicholas Palmer and Daniel Palmer.

Visitation and funeralsService will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melrose Veterans Fund, make checks payable to the City of Melrose with “Veterans Fund” in the memo line, 562 Main St. Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.