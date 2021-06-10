E. Phyllis Greene, 95

Jun 10, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 11, 2021

MELROSE — E. Phyllis (Cheever) Greene, a lifelong Melrose resident, passed away peacefully in Peabody on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at age 95.

Phyllis was born in Woburn on December 23, 1925; one of four daughters of the late Louis M. and Elizabeth M. (Walker) Cheever. A graduate of Melrose High School, Phyllis was married to Richard M. Greene in 1951, and raised her family of two sons in Melrose.

A generous, devout and caring woman, Phyllis proudly served the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as the Protestant Chaplain for over 20 years. With her ability to make connections and her innate friendly nature, she cherished her time supporting patients and families through their stay. She also proudly established the Protestant Chaplaincy Council at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital to further her goal of helping patients with their spiritual needs.

For many years, Phyllis was an active member of the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church. An animal lover, she cherished the companionship of her many pet dogs and cats over the years. A Melrose resident for over 50 years, Phyllis loved her home, but also had an affinity for the coast of Maine where she enjoyed spending summers with her family.

Always friendly and sociable, Phyllis never went anywhere without seeing someone she knew. She was a devoted wife to Richard and later in life to John Buxton. More recently, she was blessed with the steadfast friendship shared with Don Johnson. Phyllis will be missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Richard M. Greene and John P. Buxton. Devoted mother of Jonathan M. Greene and his wife, Jerlynn, of Durham, N.C. and Judson W. Greene and his wife, Carolyn, of Middleton. Dear sister of the late Priscilla Shaw, Gwendolyn Smith and Lois McKenney. Loving grandmother of Ian Greene, Colin Greene, Cara Kelly, and Jay McCune, and great-grandmother of five.

Services in memory of Phyllis will be held at a later date. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.