Talented quilter who enjoyed needlepoint and gardening

MELROSE — Jane (Richardson) Bond, a long-time Melrose resident passed away peacefully at Windsor Place of Wilmington on Thursday, November 14 at age 90.

Born in Dover, NH, Jane was a graduate of Dover High School, Class of 1951 and the University of New Hampshire, 1955. Jane worked for two decades at State Street Bank in Boston as a Trust Administrator where her organizational skills were legendary.

Jane actively served many groups including the Cub Scouts, Horace Mann School PTA, MHS Permanent Scholarship Fund, Melrose Red Cross, Melrose-Wakefield Hospital Board of Trustees and Executive Board, Melrose Band-Aiders and the Melrose Public Library. She was a decades-long member of Kappa Delta Psi and First Congregational Church Circle 4.

Jane and husband Ted saw much of the world. England was a favorite destination, highlighted by a five-week stay in a storybook, countryside cottage nestled in wildflower gardens. Perhaps that trip brought her beloved “Mitford” book series to life. Jane was a very talented quilter and exhibited her many unique designs. She also enjoyed needlepoint and gardening. The Bond Garden on Damon Ave. filled the entire lot and was a colorful stop on the Secret Gardens of Melrose Tour.

Jane was the wife of the late Theodore (Ted) Stevens Bond with whom she shared a loving partnership during 65 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Douglas E. Bond and wife Kimberly of Elgin, IL and Russell D. Bond and wife Kristin of Reading. Grandmom of Elysa (Stevens) Bond and Sarah Bond. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Alice (Holland) Richardson and Fred Richardson and sister Nancy Langlois and husband Richard, all of Dover, NH.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in honor of Jane’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, December 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.