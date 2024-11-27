Family was at the heart of his world

MELROSE — Jeremiah “Jerry” Finn, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22 at the age of 86.

Born on January 26, 1938 in Everett to the late George and Julia (Collins) Finn, Jerry grew up in Everett, graduated from Everett High School and spent over 60 years living in Melrose. He dedicated 42 years to his career as an elevator mechanic and was a proud member of IUEC Local 4. After his initial retirement, Jerry served as a Massachusetts State Elevator Inspector for 15 years until his retirement in 2022.

Jerry shared 63 wonderful years of marriage with Adrienne M. (Bax) Finn, the love of his life. Family was at the heart of Jerry’s world. He adored his children and grandsons beyond measure. For 53 years, Jerry, Adrienne and their family cherished their time at their vacation home on Lake Balch in New Hampshire before selling it in 2019. A devout Catholic, Jerry attended daily Mass, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Annunciation parish for over 60 years. His faith in God was unwavering as was his love and support for his family. Jerry was known for his selflessness, generosity and quick Irish wit always ready to bring a smile to your face.

He was the devoted father of Leslie A. Sharrio and her husband Carl of Andover; Maureen Finn of Milton; and Stephen P. Finn and his wife Denise of Beverly. He was the beloved grandfather of Kevin, Michael and Matthew Sharrio; and JP Finn. Jerry is also survived by his caring sister Sheila Larson of Reading and was predeceased by his siblings Mary Morris, George Finn and Barbara O’Connell. He is also fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral was held from the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, November 27 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Burial at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose. Visit gatelyfh.com.