Devoted mother and doting grandmother never met a stranger

PEABODY — Jean Marie (Decoste) McLaughlin, devoted and loving wife of Michael J. McLaughlin of Peabody, gracefully left her earthly life on Tuesday August 9, 2022. Jean’s jovial disposition guided her through a beautiful life concluding with a dementia diagnosis that never once defeated her.

Jean was the daughter of the late Leonard and Esther (Lucy) Decoste. She was the sister of Marilyn Weddleton, Katherine McManus and Jacquelyn Lusas and her husband Neil, all of Melrose, and the late Carol McKay of Connecticut.

Jean idolized her children and absolutely adored being a mother. Jean was the proud mother of Melanie Lanzo and her husband Sal of Georgetown, Lynne Politis and her husband George of Dracut, Douglas Burke and his wife Lori of Saugus, and Rodney “Scott” Fulton and his wife Allison of Georgetown, Richard McLaughlin and his wife Kim of Revere, and Jennifer Cassidy and her husband George of New Hampshire. Jean was predeceased by her two sons Keith N. Fulton and James “Rusty” Burke.

In Jean’s eyes the only thing better than being a mother was being a grandmother. Jean was the adoring grandmother to Eric Patterson, Nichole Roscillo, Savannah Morris, Chloe & Rebekah Politis, Nakota & Zachary Lanzo, Ryan & Sydney Burke, Richard, Tyler, & Major McLaughlin, Emily Fulton, Cora & Ellie Cassidy, and Hannah Byrne.

Jean had an especially beautiful and steadfast relationship with her granddaughters Melanie R. Lanzo and Sarah Jean Chiaradonna.

Jean was the great grandmother of Dominic & Damien Roscillo, Arthur & Quintan Chiaradonna, Keegan Morris, Natalia Melanson, and Mason, Christian, & Amina Howe.

Jean was the sister-in-law of Bill McLaughlin and his wife Sue of New Hampshire, Patty Larson and her husband Jim of Virginia, and Bob Petrella and his late wife Jan of New Hampshire.

Jean loved all animals, but she especially loved her own; she will be missed by her dogs Saidy and Cayan, her cats Miss Kitty, & Dillon and her birds Lucy and Petey.

In addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins she will be missed by her dear friends Geri and Dick Wilcox. Jean never met a stranger and had the gift of gab. She was a long-time waitress at the IHOP in Saugus and in Peabody for over 30 years where she made lifelong friendships.

Jean and her husband Michael loved to travel and went on many trips with friends and family. She especially enjoyed visits to the Caribbean islands.

In lieu of flowers, a tribute to Jean would be preferred. Causes close to Jean and her family are: Fresenius Medical Care Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 789236, Philadelphia, PA 19178-9236, who has done beautiful work caring for her loved ones.

In the alternative to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 who cared for Jean in her final weeks.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the St. Mary’s Church, Herbert Street, Melrose on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com