The matriarch of her family who embraced love and kindness

MELROSE — Family and friends were invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, August 16 from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Marie E. (Ragucci) Perry, who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by the love & peace of her family, following a long illness, she was 81 years old. A funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary the Annunciation Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

Marie was born on December 12, 1940, in Everett to her parents, Antonio J. and Mary Assunta (D’Ambrosio) Ragucci. She was one of six girls. She was raised and educated in Everett and was an alumna of Everett Vocational High School, Class of 1958. While a student in high school, it was there that she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Henry Perry. The couple would later marry on June 11, 1960. Marie worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, before she and her husband would begin their own family. Marie knew the importance of family very early on and she stayed home to proudly raise her six children. The couple remained living in Everett, until moving to Melrose in 2004, where she lived until her passing. Marie was very proud of her home and how she ran her household. It was all about family, food and closeness. She embraced everything with love and kindness. She adored her grandchildren and was blessed to have two great grandchildren. She was very close with her sisters as well as her nieces and nephews. Her home was the mecca for any holiday, birthday, event or simply Sunday dinners. She was truly the matriarch of her family and the foundation as well. Her presence will be greatly missed but her memory will carry on in all of her children and grandchildren.

She is the beloved wife of 57 years to the late Henry L. Perry, Sr. The loving mother of Rosemarie Romboli and husband Edward of Malden, Susan M. Connors and husband Peter of Wilmington, Henry S. Perry and wife Eileen T. of Wakefield, Anthony S. Perry and his husband Eric Adelman of Stoneham, George W. Perry and wife Brenda of Saugus and the late James W. Perry and wife Marion of Lawrence. The cherished Nana of Dana L. Romboli and his wife Samantha, Alex J. Perry and Dianne Perry, all of Melrose, Kathleen M. and Colleen M. Perry, both of Wakefield, Sarah N. and Nicholas J. Perry, both of Stoneham, Ryan T. and Jillian M. Perry, both of Saugus, Nathan P. and Kristen M. Connors, both of Wilmington. She is the adored Great Nana of Mason and Mila. The dear sister of Joanne Lippi and her late husband Henry of Andover, Diana Culp and her late husband Ronald of Melrose, Irma Pasquarella and her late husband Thomas of Andover, Janet Ringdahl and her husband William of Chelmsford and the late Theresa Shalsi and husband Ralph. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews & extended friends and family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to B.I.L.H. at Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000 Woburn, MA 01801.

