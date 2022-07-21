Loved her grandchildren and going to their activities

MALDEN — Jeannette (Kolak) Cosman, longtime resident of Malden, passed away on July 11, 2022 at the age of 88.

She was born on March 27, 1934 in Malden and was the daughter of the late Amelia (Godek) Kolak-Koskowitz-Hayes and Stanley Kolak. She was the sister to Theresa Eveleth of Austin, Texas and the late Stanley Kolak, Jr.

Jeannette grew up in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Cosman. They were married for 68 years and had two children.

Her first two years of marriage she lived in Bermuda, while her husband Robert was serving in the Navy. She loved living in Bermuda and had visited it often in later years. Jeannette worked for the Bank of New England in Boston prior to her retirement and worked at Automatic Radio in Melrose in her early years. She also volunteered at the Malden Senior Center before COVID.

Jeannette lived for her grandchildren. She made sure that she attended all their activities and celebrations.

Jeannette leaves behind her husband Robert (Bob) Cosman, her son Robert Cosman, Jr. and his wife Margaret Cosman and her daughter Donna Folino and her husband Robert Folino. She was the proud grandmother to Megan Folino-Kirkham and her husband Matthew Kirkham, Lauren Folino and her fiancé Luke Blaeser, Kathleen Cosman, and Matthew Cosman. She was also lucky enough to become a great grandmother to one-year-old Cameron Kirkham.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Jeannette’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Monday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Tuesday for her funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden.

Gifts in Jeannette’s memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute for Hematologic Cancer – Leukemia, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift.

For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.