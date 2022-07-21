Was a successful Realtor who loved to read, play cards, and hang out with family

MELROSE — Marie Antoinette (Ann) Sullivan Spencer peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 one month shy of her 99th birthday. Ann was born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on August 2, 1923 to Dennis and Chantal (Babin) Bourque. The Bourque family immigrated to Melrose when Ann was a young child where she attended Melrose schools graduating from Melrose High School in 1941.

Ann was a successful Middlesex County Realtor for many years beginning with Marian Murphy & Associates and eventually acquiring the Matthew M. Cox Company. Ann had great real estate acumen and began investing in income properties and flipping houses in the 70’s before it became fashionable.

Ann was a voracious reader and enjoyed spending time with her book club friends as well as art classes at the Melrose Senior Center and playing cards with the ladies. As an avid gardener, Ann created beautiful gardens and had an incredible green thumb. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many lifelong Melrose friends.

Ann is predeceased by her husbands, Timothy P. Sullivan and William F. Spencer; her loving parents, Dennis and Chantal Bourque; beloved sister Rosalie Vacon and brother-in-law Victor; brother Dennis Bourque and sister-in-law Mary; brother Harold and sister-in-law Betty and brother-in-law, Joseph Carroll.

Ann will forever be remembered with love by her children: Dennis Sullivan (Rosemary), Diane Sullivan Mahan (Tom) and Brian Sullivan as well as her cherished grandsons Timothy Sullivan, James Sullivan, and William Sullivan (Jacqueline). Nana Spencer will be remembered lovingly by her seven great grandchildren: Timothy, Emma, Lexi, Lucy, William, Skyla, and Thomas. Ann also leaves behind her beloved sister, Jeanette, who she so enjoyed spending time with reminiscing about family and Nova Scotia, sister-in-law Sally Bourque, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ann loved the Bourques, Sullivans, Vacons, Carrolls, and all her relatives and friends from Melrose to Yarmouth. She will be greatly missed.

A private funeral service took place on July 15, 2022.

