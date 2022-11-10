Had a love for his friends, family, hockey, and the ocean

MELROSE — Jeffrey Scott Sieswerda, born on January 27, 1968, passed away suddenly on October 29, 2022, at age 54.

He was the beloved husband of Jana (Karpfova) Sieswerda with whom he shared 11 years of marriage. Cherished son of Paul L. Sieswerda and the late Dorothy M. (Hilton) Sieswerda of Staten Island. Loving brother of Paul J. Sieswerda (PJ) and his wife Lindsay (Wight) Sieswerda of Malden, and brother Stephen Sieswerda of KY. Also survived by three loving nephews: Canon, Emory, and Paul. He also leaves behind his loving mother & father-in-law, Zdenka Karpfova and Frantisek Karpf, and loving aunts and cousins.

Jeff grew up in the Oak Grove neighborhood of Malden, where he enjoyed the Middlesex Fells and Patchell Park as his playgrounds. Due to his father’s curatorship at the New England Aquarium, he was also able to work and play at the aquarium with a variety of ocean life, creating a life-long appreciation. His love for hockey and pond skating and all things aquatic as well as all around physical fun made Jeff the man we know.

Jeff’s academic career from the Glenwood School to St. Mary’s in Melrose then on to Malden Catholic molded his athleticism in these early years. He was a very skilled basketball, baseball and soccer player, but it was hockey that landed him on the ice in the Boston Garden at a very young age and mixing it up with Mini 1 on 1 competition in-between Boston Bruins Games.

Other encounters on the Boston Garden ice include the Massachusetts State Championship Division I double overtime game in his junior year. In his senior year he became Captain of the Malden Catholic team and led his teammates with strength and enthusiasm; he then followed former MC grads onto the Babson College hockey team. Hockey Night in Boston games or just pick up games in the early mornings at Hockeytown USA, he loved the frozen water as much as the tropical ocean.

For his big brother PJ’s 50th birthday they traveled to Baja Mexico to swim with Great White sharks! It was the trip of a lifetime for two brothers that were the best of friends. His trip was after years of collecting fish in the Bahamas for the New England Aquarium on trips with PJ and his dad Paul. Trips under the water also included the British Virgin Islands and Key West Florida.

Jeff’s love for friends and family created the bonds that picked up after decades had passed in the blink of an eye. Whether it was hockey talks, sports, politics, religion or philosophy and things as simple as a good time Jeff was versed and seasoned on all.

His love of his nephews brought him back to the experiences he valued being a kid in the best time of the 1970’s. He loved to share his love for the outdoors, fast cars and our oceans. He brought these and more values especially to his godson Canon and nephews Emory and Paul.

The love for travel brought him to Prague, Exuma in the Bahamas, the BVI’S and travel to Quebec in younger days with an exchange program with Canadian youth hockey all while practicing his craft with kitchen hockey games in Malden.

The trips to Great Waas Island in Beals, Maine were a favorite place with his treasured friends Mark and Debbie Allen who have been friends since college.

After college he set goals for his physical strength and endurance; he successfully completed an Ironman Triathlon with distances of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2 mile run.

Jeffery met and fell in love with his wife Jana, they married in Hawaii and settled into their home in Sherborn, Ma.

Jeffery had a successful life with many friends and family who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

Relatives and friends were invited to honor Jeff’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

