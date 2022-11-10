A well-known and respected man who was the former Mayor of the city

MELROSE — Ronald W. Alley, Sr., longtime Melrose resident and former Mayor of the City of Melrose, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at age 84.

Born on July 11, 1938 in Winchester, Ron was raised in Melrose where he attended Melrose schools. He graduated from Wilbraham Academy, attended Bates College, and served in the United States Army Reserves. A well-known and respected man, Ron was the proprietor of Williams & Alley Insurance Agency in Melrose for over 50 years.

A longtime politician and active member of the community, Ron dedicated his life to improving the lives of his fellow Melrosians. Ron served on the Board of Alderman for many years, and was appointed President of the Board of Alderman. He also served as the Mayor of Melrose from 1997 to 1998. Through many years of political and civic engagement, Ron sought to improve the City of Melrose for all. He took great pride in the city, and felt a kinship with Melrose residents that drove his dedicated service.

Ron had a lifelong passion for golf, and enjoyed innumerable rounds at local golf courses. In addition, Ron loved all things Maine, with Beals Island becoming his favorite port of call. He also took great pride in his connection to Wilbraham Academy where he graduated from high school.

Above all, Ron’s commitment to Melrose was most near and dear to his heart. His many contributions and dedicated service to Melrose will be his legacy.

Ron was the son of Gertrude B. (Kelloway) Alley and the late Owen F. Alley. Father of Ronald W. Alley, Jr. of Melrose, Scott C. Alley and his wife Lynne of North Reading, and Keirsten Alley of Melrose. Brother of Joan A. Haynes and her husband Dr. Henry Haynes of Greenland, N.H. Grandfather of five grandchildren. Partner of Kathleen Constantino of Wakefield. Former husband of Karen Throensen Alley of Melrose.

Services are private. If you wish, gifts in memory of Ron can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.