A loving husband and father who was strong willed and direct

WINDHAM, N.H. — Mr. John F. “Jack” Dion, of Windham, N.H. and formerly a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78 years of age.

Jack Dion was born on December 19, 1943 in Waltham, one of four children of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Stickney) Dion. Mr. Dion, affectionately known as “Jack”, was raised in Waltham. He graduated from Waltham High School, enlisted in the US Air Force and then went on to a lengthy career in the construction development industry.

Jack was a proud Melrose resident for 38 years where he raised his family. With three sons, he was very active with Melrose sports for many years. He enjoyed his involvement with Melrose football and baseball both at the youth and high school level and served as President of the Friends of Melrose Football for many years. Jack was very involved in the Melrose YMCA where he served on the Board of Directors for many years, and was a longtime member of Bellevue Golf Club where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. With a lifelong love of sports, Jack also enjoyed rooting for the local Boston sports teams, especially the NE Patriots.

Jack was a strong willed, direct, shoot from the hip type of guy. Above all, he was entirely devoted to his family. He was the biggest fan of his three sons, John, Ryan and Adam, who meant everything to him. He will be lovingly remembered for his dedication to family, and constant, supportive presence in their lives.

Jack was the beloved husband of Maureen A. (Callahan) Dion with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Devoted father of John F. Dion Jr. and wife Gabriella of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Ryan P. Dion and wife Hilary of Westford, Adam C. Dion and Hayley of Chelsea. He was the proud grandfather to the two loves of his life Ryan Jr. (RJ) and Jackson (Jack) who he was able to see frequently over the last few years. Loving brother of Carol Waddell of Acton, and the late James Dion and Robert Dion. He will be missed by his beloved German shepherd Buddy, who he spent the last 13 years with.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, September 2 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Saturday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose for his funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. All are invited to gather immediately after at 110 Grill Malden, 200 Exchange St. Malden MA. Gifts in memory of Jack may be made to Friends of Melrose Football, c/o John Mercer, 62 East St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.