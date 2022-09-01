A Eucharistic minister and longtime member of Incarnation Church

MELROSE — Eileen A. Patterson, 71, of Melrose, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 26. Eileen was raised in Melrose, graduated from St. Mary’s High School and has been a resident of Melrose since 1963. She worked for CGI for 39 years, in their Customer Support group and was a Eucharistic minister and longtime member of Incarnation Church, Melrose.

She was the loving daughter of the late George and Eileen (Collins) Patterson. Loving sister of Frank A. Patterson and his wife Patricia of Derry, N.H., Mary L. Statuto and her husband Tom of Dennis and Elizabeth B. Patterson of Melrose. Cherished aunt of Amanda Patterson and her husband Tim Donovan of Salem, Mass. and Daniel J. Patterson of Salem, N.H.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home 79. W. Foster St. Melrose on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 9 – 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in the family plot will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Donate Life at www.donatelifenewengland.org or to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.