A kind and generous person who loved antiquing

MELROSE — Joseph “Joe” J. Dunne, age 69, passed away on May 18, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Arlington. Joe was the owner of many eclectic antique shops, his most recent, Executive Antiques, was located in Melrose. He also owned A Grand Old Time in West Medford for several years before closing it to care for his mother. Customers loved to come to his shop to chat with him about antiques and the news of the day, especially local sports.

His favorite part of his work was connecting with his customers, many of whom became close friends. Joe had a keen eye and spent hours hunting for unique items for his shop at consignment shops and estate sales.

During the summer, he would head out in the early hours of the morning to go to his favorite place, a North Shore flea market, to bring new and exciting items to his shop. Joe hosted countless estate sales in the Boston area where he had a large following of clients. Always willing to lend a hand, or help a friend, he was a philanthropist to many local charities, supporting elder programs and nonprofits throughout the area.

Joe will always be remembered by his close friends as a kind and generous person, a lover of animals, a good listener and a friend and confidant. He was always there to brighten the lives of others; he will be greatly missed by many.

There are no services at this time. If you would like to make a donation in Joe’s name, it can be made to the Stoneham Senior Center.