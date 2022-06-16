Generous, selfless woman was devoted to family

WAKEFIELD — Ann Merry Orifice, 92, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born May 1, 1930 in Winchester to her parents Ethel and James Worthley.

She received her education through the Wakefield school system, graduating with the Class of 1948. Shortly thereafter, she married her childhood sweetheart, Brad Merry, and together they raised five children in the same Greenwood neighborhood where they both grew up. When they weren’t attending games and other events in town, Ann and Brad enjoyed their family and summer activities on Ossipee Lake in NH and later in Falmouth, MA. They were joined for 42 years as husband and wife and for decades as parents and grandparents until Brad’s death in 1992.

Ann was fortunate to find love again with her second husband, Salvatore Orifice of Wakefield. For nearly 22 years of marriage, Ann and Sal both experienced a second chapter of love highlighted by traveling the world, golfing and spending time with family and many friends in both Massachusetts and Florida.

Although Ann was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost, she pursued many interests outside of the home and left a legacy within her community. She was a volunteer at Winchester Hospital for over 40 years and served on the hospital’s Board of Directors. She was also active in her church, the Hartshorne House, Garden Club and many other civic organizations over the course of her life. Unknown to many besides her family, she was also dedicated to offering her help to countless people she met, welcoming them into her home for holidays and helping to advocate for their needs. Ann was known for her generous and kind nature, for always being positive and for her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. Ann’s beautiful blue eyes and infectious smile reflected the beautiful person that she was and will remain in our memories forever.

Ann was predeceased by her eldest child Sharon Giunta of Chester, NH and is survived by her son Bruce Merry and his wife Eileen of Rockport, MA; son David and Kathy Merry of Westford, MA; daughter Susan Merry of Wakefield; son John Merry and his wife Cecilia of Westford, MA.

Ann was most proud of her 12 grandchildren and their spouses as well her 13 great grandchildren.

She was the loving grandmother to Kristin Murphy; Jamie and Chantal Giunta; Elizabeth and Jesse Lufkin; Ryan and Aoife Merry; Tim and Alexis Merry; Kate and Jonathan Deschere; Jacqueline and Jeremy Stout; Melissa McDonald and fiancé Nicholas Africano; David and Madison Merry; Jessica McDonald; John McDonald and Samantha Merry. She was the proud great grandmother to Mikey and Will Murphy; Izabella and Madaline Giunta; Tylor Buyak; Jack, Ryker and Max Lufkin; Connor and Cian Merry; Sienna and Violet Merry and Hannah Merry.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 22 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 23 at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The William B. Merry Jr. Hockey Scholarship Fund, c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.