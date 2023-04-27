A family man with a great sense of humor

MELROSE — Joseph J. “Joe” Olivieri, a Melrose resident of 52 years, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023 at the age of 76 surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Brookline on November 5, 1946 to Joseph and Bernice (Sylverio) Olivieri. He was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. Joe worked as a machinist for the MBTA for many years. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Moran, in 1970 at St. Joseph Church in Wakefield, and spent the following 53 years raising their family and making memories.

Joe was a man of many talents; he was a master woodworker, painter, carver, cook, and fixer of everything. He was the type of person that always had time for you regardless of what was going on in his own life. He was a helper. He was also a great teacher and mentor, sharing his many talents with those around him. Everyone who met Joe loved him. Joe enjoyed volunteering for the Cub Scouts when his boys were young, as it was another opportunity to teach and help. He loved cars, particularly Corvettes, and he was a big supporter of the Vettes to Vets program at the Bedford VA Hospital.

Joe’s family will remember him most as a family man with a great sense of humor. He loved his family beyond measure and he rarely, if ever, said “no” to his beloved wife Bonnie. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, and was always the “Father of the Year” in their eyes. Gathering his family under one roof to cook, eat, and laugh together brought him endless joy.

Joseph was the beloved husband of Benita E. (Moran) Olivieri of Melrose. The loving father of Alison J. Trimper and her husband Jason of Newburyport, David J. Olivieri and his wife Jaclyn of Middleton, and Thomas E. Olivieri of Weymouth. Proud grandfather of Nathan and Alexandra Trimper; Rose Moran; and Joey, Lucia, Tonio, and Nina Olivieri. Loving brother of the late Jean Venuti. Caring brother-in-law of Timothy Moran and his wife Colleen of Reading, Patricia MacKenzie and her husband Kevin, Elizabeth Moran, Kelly Wood, Michael Moran and his wife Edith, all of Hampton, N.H., and the late Jeff Moran and his wife, Sofia of Santiago, Chile as well as the late Susan Storm and her husband Don Storm from Hutchinson, KS. Joe is survived by his nieces, Donna Venuti, Suzanne Cohn, her husband, Ron and daughter Sophia Dawson, and his nephew Rob Venuti and his wife Sandy and their children Alex and Matthew. Joe was also the uncle of Emily Moran and Elizabeth Linders and her husband and children. He is also survived by the many other people whose lives he touched.

Visiting hours were held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose. Interment to follow the Mass at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Vette’s for Vets. Donations can be sent to: Vettes to Vets, ℅ Karen Blandini, 47 Renwick Rd, Wakefield, MA 01880. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.