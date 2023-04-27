Loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with family

METHUEN — Vincent James Cosco Jr. of Methuen, formerly of Melrose and Chelsea, entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2023. Vincent was born in Boston in 1939 and was the son of Vincent James Cosco and his wife, Mary L. (Yakubovich) Cosco. He will be missed by all those he knew and loved.

He leaves behind his dear brother Robert of Manchester, N.H. and late dear sister, Maria L. of Chelsea along with cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (McHatton) Cosco with whom he was happily married for 60 years. He is survived by Mary and their four children: Anne and her husband William Bladd of Winchester; Vincent (3rd) and his wife Tara (Ducott) Cosco of Litchfield, N.H.; Jon (Jonathan) Cosco and his wife Elise Zoli of Ipswich, and James Cosco and his partner, Sonia Anathakrishnan of Belmont.

Vincent and Mary were the proud grandparents of eight wonderful grandchildren: Brittania, Zachary, Sarah, Julia, Michael, David, Nathanial and Yi Ai. Vincent’s joy and legacy was his beautiful family. He cherished the quality time he was able to spend with all of them especially watching and sharing in their activities. Over the years, he saw them grow in so many ways to become loving and caring human beings always ready to help others less fortunate and was so very proud of each of them.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 9 – 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. At Vin’s request, the burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com