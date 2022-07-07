Loved going to York beach and spending time with family

LYNNFIELD — Josephine A. (Buttimer) Keating, age 80, of Lynnfield, formerly of Melrose, passed away suddenly and peacefully with family and friends by her side on June 29, 2022. She was born in Cambridge on March 5, 1942 to the late John and Josephine (Keohane) Buttimer.

She was raised in Cambridge and graduated from St. Mary’s School in Cambridge. Josephine worked as a secretary for many years at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. She was a resident of Melrose for over 40 years before moving to Lynnfield several years ago. Josephine loved her trips to York Beach, Maine over the years and loved spending time with her family.

Josephine was the beloved wife of the late James F. Keating Jr. Loving mother of Sharon M. Morelli and her husband Frank and Sandra J. Pasquale and her husband Greg, all of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn, Jessica, Victoria and Melissa Morelli and Erika and James Pasquale. Caring sister of the late John Buttimer and Marie Hirvimaki. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial was held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

