World War II U.S. Army veteran

MALDEN — Emilio M. Dellemonico passed away on July 1, 2022. He was 96 years old.

Emilio was born in Somerville and was a longtime resident of Malden and Tewksbury. He worked for Sandborns Motor Express for 49 years with the Local 25 as a truck driver and then as a shop steward. Emilio was also a World War II U.S. Army veteran.

Emilio was the former husband of Doris (Zaia). He was the loving father of James C. Dellemonico and his wife Annette of Calif., Dorrie Stapleton and her husband Thomas of Wakefield, Jane Daniels of Derry, N.H. and her late husband Paul and the late John E. Dellemonico.

Emilio was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. He also leaves 12 grandchilden, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, Malden, on Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion Street, Wakefield, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, July 10 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emilio’s memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or MSPCA.org.

To sign online guestbook visit spadaforafuneral.com.