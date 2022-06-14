Enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with her mom and sister

MELROSE — Judith A. (Curtin) Corso, of Melrose, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on June 7, 2022 at the age of 64. Judy was born in Medford, raised in Melrose and a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1976. She resided in Melrose for most of her life and was very proud of her Irish heritage.

Judy enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with her mom and sister, Ellen. She cherished many memories with her daughters, Christine and Katie’s families to North Conway and Lincoln, N.H. Judy loved to spend time in the sun with her husband Kevin traveling to the many islands in the eastern Caribbean.

Judy was the beloved wife of Kevin J. Corso. Loving mother of Christine Lyons and her husband Michael of Leominster, Katie Shamberger and her husband Joshua of Melrose. She was a very “Proud Nana” to her five grandchildren, Tyler, Kassidy, Kelsey, Joshua and Mia. Caring sister of Daniel Curtin and his wife Debbie, Brian Curtin and his wife Mary, Ellen Verveake, all of Georgia and the late Thomas Curtin. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Monday, June 13 from 9 -11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 720 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.