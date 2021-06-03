Kenneth Glover

Jun 3, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 4, 2021

MELROSE — Kenneth Glover of Melrose passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief illness on May 27, 2021.

Ken was born in 1938 and lived in Melrose his entire life.

He met the love of his life, Marilyn, when she sat right behind him in homeroom in high school. They shared 61 years of marriage together.

He was a 1955 graduate of Melrose High School before serving in the US Army from 1957 to 1959.

He began his 42-year law enforcement career as a police officer in Melrose before transferring to the Metropolitan Police Department (MDC), which eventually merged into the Massachusetts State Police. After retiring from the State Police, he was the bar manager at the Melrose Fish & Game Club and a ranger at Mt. Hood Golf Course.

He was an accomplished athlete playing baseball, softball and hockey much of his life before turning to golf.

Ken truly enjoyed coaching baseball and hockey with many kids in Melrose and felt very proud when so many of them excelled at the college level and beyond.

He cherished his trips to Aruba with Marilyn and truly enjoyed biannual trips to Drummondville, Quebec to watch a hockey tournament his sons, Mark and Rick played in and he had coached, to visit with the many Canadian friends he made over 35 plus years.

Ken was especially happy when attending the many activities his children and grandchildren participated in over the years. He never missed an event.

Beloved husband of Marilyn L. (Gulla) Glover. Loving father of Mark R. Glover and his wife, Madeline, of Waltham and Rick J. Glover and his wife, Maryann, of North Andover. Cherished grandfather of Vinnie, Kenny, Alexa and Elana. Proud great grandfather of Brynne and Devyn. Caring brother of the late Alfred and David Glover. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ken’s memory to any of the Melrose youth programs or Melrose High School programs. To sign online condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.