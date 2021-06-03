Dorothy M. McKenna

Jun 3, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 4, 2021

READING — Dorothy M. (Mistretta) McKenna, of Reading, formerly of Winchester passed away peacefully at her home in Reading in the company of her family after a long illness. Dot (Mistretta) was born on September 30, 1924 in Medford and was raised there graduating from Medford High School in 1942. She earned her bachelor degree at Boston University in 1946. She became a dietician and worked for many years at the Winchester Hospital in that capacity. In 1947, she married Lt.Cmdr. Warren E. McKenna and they moved to Winchester in 1955 where she lived for more than 50 years, before moving to Reading.

She was the mother of Maureen M. McIsaac and her husband Bill of Reading; Brian McKenna and his wife Georgia of Woburn; Dorothy (Dee) McKenna and her husband Rick of Rocklin, California; Bruce (deceased) and his wife Janice of Lake Forest Park, Washington. She leaves behind five grandchildren Christine, David, Brianna, George, Courtney and six great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Warren in 1960 and her son Bruce in 2016.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, Suite 540, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA 02114 or Alzheimer’s Research Assoc., 31408 Harper Ave., Suite 235, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.