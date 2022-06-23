Had a zest for story telling and always had a joke for the kids

MELROSE — Kenneth Joseph Ahlin passed away peacefully at Winchester Hospital on June 19, 2022 surrounded by family. Ken was born in Malden on August 3, 1930 to the late Walter & Alice (Donovan) Ahlin.

He was raised in Everett, attended Everett High School and was drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Marines he worked for Boston Gas for 43 years until retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching westerns and boxing on television in his favorite recliner. He enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen and was a great chef and especially loved grilling.

He had a zest for story telling and always had a joke for the kids. Some of his favorite memories were spent on Sundays with family at Salem Willows. He will be fondly remembered.

Ken was the beloved husband of 63 years to Dorothy J. (Guay) Ahlin. Loving father of Kenneth J. Ahlin Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of South Carolina; the late Paul M. Ahlin; Brenda L. Moriarty of South Carolina and Dennis J. Ahlin and his wife, Jenner, of Wilmington. Cherished grandfather of Claire, Alex and Amanda; Michael, Alyssa and Bryan; Ashley, Jacqueline, John and Morgan; and Zachary, Shane and Casey. Proud great grandfather of Georgia and Lydon. Brother of Joan Lang of Billerica, the late Walter Ahlin, the late Harold Ahlin, the late Billy Ahlin, the late Donald Ahlin, and the late Alma Sheehan.

Visitation was held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4- 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial was held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham Street, Melrose on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. US Marine Korean War Veteran.

Relatives & friends were respectfully invited to attend. The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 272 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @ www.stjude.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.