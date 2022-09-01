A loving husband and father who had a kind heart and a free spirit

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Kevin Ivy McLeod, loved by so many, passed unexpectedly and all-too-suddenly in the early morning hours of August 19, 2022, at the age of 61.

In 2020, Kevin relocated to Santa Fe, N.M., with his beloved wife, Ronda, and their sweet rescue dog, Riley. He was feeling fully settled in their new home and enjoying life in Mountain Time.

His days were busy designing campaigns for clients at his advertising agency, Open Skye. His nights were filled with rooftop yoga, playing softball, and grilling outside. And his weekends were full of fun times out and about with friends and family, sampling local IPAs, hiking with Riley, playing guitar in the backyard, unwinding at the cabin, and exchanging phone calls, texts, and Instagram shares with family and friends on the East Coast.

Before moving, Kevin was a lifelong resident of New England, spending much of his time in Woburn, Winchester, Melrose, and southern New Hampshire.

But no matter where he was, or what he was doing, he did it with passion, joy, and originality. Be it on stage at the Jumbo Lounge fronting Slim and the Sarcastics; hanging at the Cask ‘n Flagon with fellow Mass Art students; cheering on his revered Celtics and Red Sox; or managing the Wakefield Men’s Softball League.

But of all his accomplishments and roles in life, nothing brought him the kind of pride and joy he felt as being dad to his cherished daughter, Victoria.

A consummate entertainer, Kevin kept us laughing with stories of his antics, and his endless impersonations of family and friends. He had a memory like no one else, and could pull out the most miniscule gem of detail from forever ago, to everyone’s amazement and amusement. He was both fiercely loyal and fiercely competitive. Anyone who has played softball or basketball with him or against him will surely attest.

Every event, every task, every challenge, was an opportunity for Kevin to bring his best. To be his best. And to do so happily. As one friend explained it, “Kev was always smiling. But it was a sly smile like he knows something you don’t.”

Maybe he did. Maybe he knew just what an amazing gift life was more than the rest of us.

Kevin and Ronda were soulmates. They were grateful to be able to share a life so full of love, devotion, and admiration. They knew what they had was unique and they never took it for granted. And they were looking forward to many more years of adventures together. They loved exploring New Mexico, appreciated its beauty and culture, and cherished the life that they had built in Santa Fe. They talked of all the new places they wanted to visit and of all the experiences they wanted to share.

A loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, friend, neighbor, band mate, teammate, and colleague — a passionate competitor, creative director, entrepreneur, partner, artist, musician, composer, philosopher, singer, writer, impersonator, and comedian — Kevin was a gift to those lucky enough to know him.

His kind heart, free and generous spirit, positivity, humor, and peaceful vibes will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife of 18 years, Ronda Ivy McLeod, Kevin leaves behind his daughter Victoria McLeod Fredieu of Plaistow, N.H.; mother Hilda (Barwise) McLeod of Woburn; brother Paul McLeod of Billerica; sister Karen Socarelis of Woburn; mother-in-law Barbara Withers Ivy of Santa Fe; siblings-in-law Mark Ivy and Tracey Ivy, John Ivy and Laura Stone, and Kurt Ivy. He was predeceased by his father, Harrison McLeod and father-in-law, Ronald Ivy.

His many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends are grateful for all the joy he brought into their lives, and will hold onto the wonderful memories they shared together.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held in the coming months, information forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin’s honor to the American Heart Association.