A woman of strong faith who loved to read and bake

MALDEN — Rita J. Sullivan, of Malden, died at home surrounded by family on August 25, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born on December 28, 1924 in Charlestown to the late Daniel and Nora Sullivan. Rita was raised in Malden, where she graduated from the Cheverus School. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Malden; later in her life, she joined St. Joseph’s Parish in Malden and was a member of that Parish for many years.

Rita worked as an Auditor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for over 40 years.

Life was full of activities and hobbies for Rita. She was an avid reader, knitter, and baker and always enjoyed crafting, particularly at her Ceramics classes, which she enjoyed for many years. She loved to walk and was a member of many Walking Clubs throughout her life. Some of Rita’s favorite times were spent at her cottage in Wells, Maine, which she and her sister Mary shared generously with family and friends.

Many charities were the beneficiaries of Rita’s generosity and philanthropic nature throughout her life. Project Smile, Paralyzed Veterans, and St. Jude’s Hospital are just a few that were very close to her heart.

Rita’s family was by far the greatest love of her life. She loved her siblings and was particularly proud of being twin sister to her brother, Gerald. She was beyond proud of her 23 nieces and nephews and enjoyed being part of their lives growing up. Whether it be First Holy Communion or one of their weddings, Rita was always there with a big smile and her camera ready to capture it all on film. Afghans were knitted for everyone and delicious baked goods were ready and waiting whenever you came to visit.

Rita was the daughter of the late Daniel and Nora (McCarthy) Sullivan. Loving sister of Kathleen Gardiner of Rhode Island and the late Mary Sullivan, Gerald Sullivan, James Sullivan and Anne Lenehan. Also survived by 22 nieces and nephews, numerous grand nieces and nephews and several great grand nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation at St. Joseph’s Church, 770 Salem Street, Malden. Interment at Forestdale Cemetery in Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Foundation for Faces of Children www.facesofchildren.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.