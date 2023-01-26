Avid golfer, family-oriented and sports fan

MELROSE — Lawrence D. Murphy, age 68, peacefully passed away in his home on January 21, 2023. Larry was born and raised in Somerville, graduated from Somerville High School and went on to his lifelong career at General Insulation Company.

Larry soon met his now wife, Marianne. They married in 1985 and lived in Melrose where they raised their three children.

Larry was a member of Bellevue Golf Club but his love for the sport took him to every course he could find. His love for all sports started as a fan, and continued as a player and a coach. He coached all his kids’ sports teams from Little League to basketball to football and soccer. Even as he got older he continued to play sports himself on the local 30 plus basketball league.

Larry loved his family very much. He lit up during every visit with his granddaughters. They were his pride and joy.

Larry was the loving husband of Marianne Murphy and beloved father of Danielle Hume and her husband Donald Hume of Peabody, Thomas Murphy of Fullerton, Calif. and Kegan Murphy of Stoneham. Larry was the proudest ‘Pop” to Peyton and Quinn Hume. He was the caring brother of Kathy Gorman of Wilmington and his late brother Thomas Murphy. He is survived by his cherished Aunt/Godmother Cilla Campbell as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St. Melrose, on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. Melrose on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Larry’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

