Devoted son, brother, father and grandfather

MELROSE — Cosmo Vellucci was born in Revere on September 27, 1941 to the late Henry and Angelina (Dovidio) Vellucci. He was raised in Peabody and Revere and graduated from Revere High School.

He went to work for the phone company as a technician after graduation and spent 35 years there working his way up first as a foreman and then as a supervisor before eventually becoming an engineer.

He also served his country and community as a proud long-time member of the National Guard. He had been retired for almost 30 years and that allowed him to pursue his many interests and hobbies. He loved to golf, fish and hunt, but most recently enjoyed trap shooting and restoring shotguns and rifles. He especially loved sharing these hobbies with his family including his sons, grandson, cousins and nephews.

Cosmo and his wife Maureen loved to travel with good friends whenever they were able and spent winters at their home in Clearwater, Florida for over 25 years. He was a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather. He cherished his grandchildren, family and friends, and will truly be missed by the many people he loved and cared for.

Cosmo was the beloved husband of the late Maureen E (James) Vellucci. Loving father of Jeffrey J. Vellucci of Saugus and Daniel E. Vellucci of Andover. Cherished grandfather of Christina Vellucci of Middleton, Nicolas Russell of Gloucester and Gina Vellucci of Saugus. Caring brother of the late Marie Mason and her husband Kenneth, Patricia Carrasquillo and her late husband Juan and Ann Rodrigues and her late husband Efrian all of Revere. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com