MELROSE — Lois M. (Tansey) Whaley, of Melrose, passed away at the Bear Hill Nursing Center in Wakefield on March 20, 2023, at the age of 89.

She was born on June 1, 1933 in Boston. She grew up in Somerville where she met the love of her life at age 14, William Whaley. After her wedding they moved to Melrose where she spent most of her adult life and raised three children.

She worked for many years at Melrose Wakefield Hospital in several roles, most recently as a secretary on Labor and Delivery.

In her younger years she enjoyed attending local sporting events and spending time on Long Lake in Maine with family and friends. She was known for her generosity and willingness to help all those in need.

She was the late wife of William Marshal Whaley. Loving mother of William Whaley and wife Joanne of Salisbury N.H., Timothy Whaley of Revere, and the late Cheryl Winchell of Wakefield. Caring sister to Ruthie Smith and the late Joanie James. Cherished grandmother of Jolene, William, Bryanne, Rayshele, Jennifer and William and great grandmother to many. Also survived by many adoring nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

