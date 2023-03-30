Devoted to her Catholic faith and loved to travel

MELROSE — Lea (Comeau) Shea, longtime resident of Melrose, died peacefully on March 24, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She lived a long, fulfilled life of 100 years.

Lea was born in Malden on October 17, 1922 to the late Emile and Emerise Comeau. Lea was raised in Little Brook, Nova Scotia until she was 17 before leaving on her solo journey to the Boston area.

Devoted to her Catholic faith, she was an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Melrose. She volunteered her time helping with the newsletter, prayer groups, and church maintenance.

Lea spent many summers vacationing in Little Brook, Nova Scotia where she enjoyed quality time with relatives and friends. She loved making rappie pie and playing a good card game of Forty-Five.

She loved to travel to California to visit her son David, which always had to include a side trip to Las Vegas. California highlights included visits to Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks, Lake Tahoe, Big Sur and San Francisco. Other memorable vacations included trips to Maui, Myrtle Beach, and Florida.

Lea was also a devoted grandmother and actively participated in their activities including long walks around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield and attending all sports events, theater performances, and dance recitals.

Lea was the wife of the late Donald P. Shea. Loving mother of Maureen Shea-Siefert and her husband Robert of North Reading, David Shea of Danvers and Edward Shea and his wife Elaine of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly and Amy Shea. Sister of the late Clarence Comeau and his wife Angelina of Nova Scotia, late Albert Comeau, late Edward Comeau, late Stella LeBlanc, and the late Camille Comeau. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial was held in St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.