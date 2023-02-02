A life-long Boston girl and Townie

MELROSE — Margaret M. (Coyne) “Peg” Crowley of Melrose, passed away on January 28, 2023.

Beloved wife of David M. Crowley of Melrose with whom she shared the most loving marriage for over 54 years. Loving mother of David J. Crowley and his wife, Nicole, of Wilmington, John T. Crowley and his wife, Trisha, of Exeter, N.H., and Joshua P. Crowley and his wife, Molly, of Stoneham. Proud “Gammie” of Justin, Jack, Liam, Matthew, Emily, Sara, Katherine and Samantha. Caring sister of Stephen and his wife, Nancy, of N.H. and his late wife, Terry, and dearest sister of the late Thomas P. Coyne and his wife, Susan, of Wilmington. Sister-in-law of John J. Crowley, Jr of Key West and Mary Anne Cozza and the late Joseph Cozza of Mashpee. Caring aunt of Matthew Coyne, Andrew Coyne, Meghan Coyne, John Maedel, Kaitlyn Cheever, Andrea Cox, Shannon Newcomb and Christina Cozza and grand aunt of Abigail, Aubrey, Emma and Parker Coyne and Andrea’s and Shannon’s children.

Raised in Charlestown, she was President of the Class of 1963 of Immaculate Conception (“Girls’ Catholic”) High School, Malden. Graduate of Boston Business School, she had a long career as a legal secretary and law office manager and, for nine years, Meals on Wheels Coordinator for Mystic Valley Elder Services. She volunteered as a school lunch mother and library coordinator.

A life-long Boston Girl, Townie and a voluminous reader, she happily traveled to half of the states of this country and many of the countries she enjoyed reading about, including Canada, Ireland, England, France, Greece, Turkey, Mexico, Newfoundland, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

She leaves the world a better place for having been here. Her legacy is that she was a wonderful daughter and sister, a terrific friend to all who knew her, the best and most generous wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and grand aunt imaginable. She was cared for since 2017 by devoted care givers of Artis Senior Living, Reading, where she befriended residents and staff alike while burdened by Alzheimer’s Disease.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are encouraged to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.

