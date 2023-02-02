Devoted mother and wife who loved cooking

MELROSE — Antonietta (Zizza) Tenaglia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the age of 92.

Born on September 19, 1930, in Anzano di Puglia, Italy, Antonietta immigrated to America at the age of 14 with her family, at the end of World War II and settled in the North End of Boston.

Antonietta met and then married the love of her life, Ciro Tenaglia, in 1951, and they shared 72 beautiful years together, first living in Somerville and then settling in Melrose for 60 years. They raised five children together. Antonietta was devoted to her husband and her children. She loved cooking for her large family and hosted many family dinners. She spent summers on Swift Beach in Wareham she enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and the beach. Antonietta and Ciro spent many winters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and made many beautiful friendships along the way.

Antonietta was a lifelong passionate member of the Society of the Madonna di Anzano of Boston, where her father was a founding member.

Antonietta is survived by her beloved husband, Ciro Tenaglia, children Ralph Tenaglia and wife Joanne of North Reading, Anna Sorgi and husband Lou of Hull, Rose Savageau and late husband Bruce of Wareham, Claire Tenaglia of Melrose, and Christine Tenaglia of Melrose. Antonietta was the proud grandmother of Ralph Tenaglia and wife Nicole, Andrea Spano and husband Greg, Lou Sorgi and wife Kaley, Danielle Griecci and husband Brian as well as nine great grandchildren. Antonietta is sister to Carmella DeLuca, the late Rocco Zizza, the late Maria Marciello and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, February, 2, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Societa Madonna di Anzano, 11 George St., Somerville MA 02154.