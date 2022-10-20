Loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother

CHARLESTOWN — Marianne (Magyar) Vincze, of Charlestown, formerly of Melrose passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at age 87.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Laszlo O. Vincze, M.D. Devoted mother of Steve and his wife Kathy of Saunderstown, R.I.; Christopher P. and his wife Janet of Jupiter, Fla. and Monique V. Cook and her husband David of Wilmington. Dear sister of the late Olga Russell. Loving grandmother of Gabrielle, Kyle, Eva and Chiara. Loving great-grandmother of Harlan and Willem.

A private interment for Mrs. Vincze will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the memory of Marianne can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org or by calling 800-628-0028. For guestbook & obituary please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com