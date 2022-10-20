A loving and cherished father, husband and brother

MELROSE — Michael Thomas Walsh of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away surrounded by his family on October 12, 2022. He was only 47 years of age.

Mike was the beloved husband of Kelly M. (Mahoney) Walsh. Cherished father of Ella and Tyler Walsh. Loving brother of Carrie A. Deterding and her husband Greg of Saugus. Loving son of the late Suzanne (Flynn) Walsh and the late Thomas Walsh. Caring brother-in-law of Patrick and Silvia Funiciello, Lisa and Jim Malarkey and Katie and Colum Clarke. Proud uncle of Taylor, Julia, Emily, Riley, Jack, Emma, Colum Jr., Leonardo and Sofia. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 2 -5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at the Gately Funeral Home on Monday morning, October 17 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mike’s name to PANCAN, (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) at www.pancan.org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.