STONEHAM — Marilyn J. Collins (Troughton), of Stoneham, died at home surrounded by her loving family on September 9, 2022 at the age of 74.

She was born on February 14, 1948 in Medford to the late William and Evelyn Troughton. Marilyn was raised in Melrose, where she graduated from Melrose High School class of 1966. Marilyn worked as a reservation agent at Delta Airlines for many years. She was very passionate about her job at Delta and loved talking to people about their traveling experiences.

Marilyn enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every night on television. She also enjoyed taking trips with family and friends to all the local casinos. Marilyn also enjoyed her trips to Aruba.

Marilyn was the former wife of John Collins of Melrose. Loving mother of the late John Collins Jr., Mike Collins of North Andover, Tim Collins of Stoneham, Kathleen Doucette and her husband Steve of N.H., Kevin Collins of Melrose. She was the loving sister of Beverly Willwerth, Gail Lepere, and Elaine Cook. Loving Nuna to Brendan, Ashley, Owen and John. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St, Melrose on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. at 12 p.m. following the visitation. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com